Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka Class 10 Result date and time

The Karnataka Board will be announcing the KSEEB 10th result today at 12.30 PM, wherein 8 lakh students will be able to check their SSLC Karnataka results. The SSLC Karnataka result 2022 will be available on the official website- karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Also, the authorities have released a helpline number to help students deal with anxiety. Students can reach out to call the helpline by calling 080 46110007.

The Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh went on to confirm the time for the results announcement and the link result will be made live at 1 PM.

As soon as the results are announced, they would be made available to students online via official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The KSEEB Class 10 Result 2022 will be published online and will be made available to students online. The results will be in a form of a digital scorecard. To see the results, students will be required to log-in the official website by entering the exam roll number and other details. Once done, students will be given a digital scorecard that will have all the important details of the student along with the examination performance.

Note that the personal and generic details provided on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Mark Sheet will be the same as those provided on the hall ticket and in case of errors and discrepancies in the name, the exam roll number or even the subject candidate appeared for, the student is required to reach out to KSEEB via respective schools to get things rectified in the final mark sheet.