Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Check how yoga, Sanskrit verses helped Amit Madar score almost 100 percent

After seeing the results of the SSLC board exam, Amit Madar was soaking in success as he scored 625/626 in the exam. From the education officer to panchayat members, Madar was greeted by all and his success was celebrated with shawls, garland and sweets, as soon as the results were announced. Amit Madar hails from Jumanaala village in the Vijayapura district and the 16-year-old had joined the Government High School in his village with a fixed vision to be the topper of the state. According to his elder brother Kenchappa, Madar was inspired after seeing the topper’s board in the school and had made his mind up to see himself on that list.

Kenchappa who helped his brother by supplying most of his educational resources said that Madar is not much of a talker, but his work speaks for itself. As Kenchappa is pursuing B.Ed in Sanskrit, both brothers used to talk in Sanskrit at home, where he had learnt over 100 Sanskrit verses that could have helped increase his memory power.

Madar is also a district-level volleyball player, who secured first place in the district-level Sanskrit competition. By keeping the focus on academics, Madar also did some household chores like fetching milk, water and other things. He was also given a separate study room for studies.

As per C A Rudragoudar, retired headmaster of the government high school in Jumanaala, Madar was sharp at both extracurricular activities and academics.