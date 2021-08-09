Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 Live: KSEEB to declare Class 10 results today; Check time, other details

Students who have appeared for the exam and want to check their score/results can log into these two official websites– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC 10th Class Result 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination will be out today at 3:30 pm by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The exam was conducted in an offline mode. Students who have appeared for the exam and want to check their score/results can log into these two official websites– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC class 10 result 2021: How to check result

The Karnataka Secondary Education Board will announce the results today. Students can visit kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in to check their score subject-wise after that. Students need to visit the official websites to check their result and then click on the result link. You will be directed to the new page now. Fill up the required details like roll numbers or registration numbers and your scores will appear on the screen. Students can now download the copy of the mark sheet and save it for future reference.

The Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC class 10 exams offline with a changed method despite COVID pandemic when most state boards and governments had canceled class 10 and class 12 board examinations. The students appeared for the exam in two phases, one day for core subjects and the other for language subjects. And the question paper for the time saw Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

A PIL was also filed against the decision to conduct offline SSLC exams earlier, but the Karnataka High Court dismissed the complaint.

A total of 71.80 percent of students cleared the SSLC in 2020 successfully and in 2019, the 73.70 percent students cleared the SSLC exam.

