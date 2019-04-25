Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: KSEEB to declare Class 10 scores in May; check date on kseeb.kar.nic.in

New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2019 1:45:11 PM

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019 when the scores are declared in May

sslc result 2019, sslc result 2019 karnataka, 10th result cbse 10 result 2019, sslc result 2019 date, karnataka sslc result 2019, 10th result 2019 karnataka, sslc result 2019 karnataka date, ssc result 2019, 10th result date, when is the sslc result 2019, sslc result 2019, sslc result 2019 karnataka online, 2019 sslc result, karnataka sslc result, karresults.nic.in 2019 sslc results, sslc result date, murarji result 2019-20, sslc result date 2019, sslc 2019 result, kseeb results 2019 date, 10 results 2019 karnataka when is sslc result 2019, karnataka sslc result 2019 date and time, www.sslc.kar.nic.in 2019
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the results for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination 2019 in the first week of May.

Students who sat for the SSLC Class 10 exam, which was held from March 21 and April 04, can check their result on these official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

It is advised that students should keep a track on the official website to get latest updates on result declaration.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

Step 1: Go to these official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SSLC result’ on the website homepage

Step 3: Key in your login details like your roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: You can see your result on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and then get a print out

All schools under the state board across the state have updated the information of over one crore students on the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka), as reported by The Times of India.

If the students find any discrepancies in their marksheets, they should contact their school or the dedicated student helpline which has been launched by the KSEEB.

Students not satisfied with their results can go for the re-evaluation option. The board will declare the date for re-evaluation process after announcing the Class 10 results. Any changes made in the scores after re-evaluation will be updated in the new marksheets.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination stood at 71.93 percent with boys at 66.56 percent and girls at 78.01 percent.

