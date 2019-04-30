Karnataka SSLC result 2019 declared! 73.7% pass | Know how and where to check

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 5:11:32 PM

Karnataka SSLC result 2019: The KSEEB has declared the result of SSLC examination. The result has been published within 26 days. The exam was held from March 21, 2019 to April 04, 2019.

More than eight lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination 2019. (Website Image)More than eight lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination 2019. (Website Image)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday released the result of SSLC examination 2019. The result has been published on the official website of KSEEB i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in. The result can also be check at karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The examination was commenced on March 21, 2019, and concluded on April 4, 2019. The result has been published within a month.

More than eight lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination 2019. The overall pass percentage is 73.7 per cent.

List of Toppers:-

Like previous years, girls have outshined boys this time too. The pass percentage for girls is 79.59 per cent while for boys, it is 68.46 per cent.

Two toppers – Srujana D of Bangalore’s St Philomena English High School and Naganjali Parameshwar Naik of Uttara Kannada’s Colaba Vithob Shanbhag have topped the exam and ranked first. Both of them have scored perfect 625/625.

Know how to check Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2019:-

(1) After the declaration of the results online, the candidates need to visit the official page of the board i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in. The result can also be check at karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

(2) See the link for Karnataka SSLC results 2019 and click on it.

(3) A new page will appear where one required to enter their roll number and other relevant details in the space provided.

(4) If all the information one entered is correct, then click on ‘submit’ link.

(5) Finally, the result will be displayed on the screen.

(6) Save the result and take a hard copy (print out) of it for future reference.

Know how to check Karnataka 10th result through SMS:-

The students can get access to Karnataka SSLC results through SMS also. For this, the student needs to type: KAR10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

