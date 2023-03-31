Karnataka SSLC exams begins, over 7 Lakh students to appear 

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Is all set to commence Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations from today, i,e March 31, 2023, following the conclusion of the second PUC exam, according to an official statement.

The exams will cover the languages such as Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English (NCERT), and Sanskrit. A total of 7,94,611 students will be taking the exams, including 20,750 repeat students, 18,272 private candidates, and 8,859 private repeat students, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, this time, 301 candidates who had previously appeared before 2010 will be allowed to take the exam again. Additionally, 15 private repeat candidates who had registered before 2010 will also be taking the exam. It is strictly forbidden for students to bring any type of electronic device, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and earphones, to the examination centres, the statement mentioned.

With inputs from ANI.