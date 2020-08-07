Karnataka SSLC Class 10th result: Students wait might end soon: SSLC results to be decalred on kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic

However, if multiple media reports are to be believed then the result may be announced within a week’s time.

Despite reports of Karnataka state board’s decision to announce Class 10th result on Saturday, the uncertainty for the students who had appeared in the exams continues to remain as no official announcement has been made by the board. Talking to the Indian Express Director, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), V Sumangala said that the board is doing its best to release the result at the earliest. He also said that no date for the release of the result has been decided by the board yet.

The fate of more than 8.48 lakh students who had appeared in the class Xth exams this year appears to be uncertain as of now. However, if multiple media reports are to be believed then the result may be announced within a week’s time. Originally the board exams for Class 10th were scheduled to be conducted from March 29. However, on account of the onset of Coronavirus in the country and the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country on March 24, the exams were postponed. The exams were re-conducted between June 25 and July 3 after the lockdown was lifted from the country.

As and when the result is announced, the students would be able to check their result on the official website of the state education board- kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check your result?

Students must keep their roll number and other vital information handy before logging on the result website. After reaching the students’ result section on the website, they will need to fill in their roll number, date of birth, and father’s name after which they will be directed to their result pdf. Students must save a copy of their result on their computer or their mobile phones for their future use. Alternatively, they can get a print out of their result and keep it safely.