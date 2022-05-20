Karnataka SSLC Class 10: Ragi farmer’s twins score 90%, used friend’s smartphone to complete assignments

A twin-sibling pair, the children of a ragi farmer in Bengaluru Rural district, has defied the odds and secured 90% in the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 board exam. Sudhanva BS is just a minute older than Sujanya BS and he has also scored one percentage point higher than his sister in the examination. While Sudhanva scored 91% (446 marks) in the exam, Sujanya scored 90% (439). Children of ragi farmer Srinivas BM of Bettenahalli village in Bengaluru Rural, the twins did not expect to secure their 90% target. From milking cows together to preparing for the exams, the twins always ensured that they supported each other.

Sujanya, a student of Government High School, Jalige, in Devanahalli taluk, told IE that she and her brother studied together from 6 PM to 10 PM and 5 AM to 7.30 AM. They studied the same subject together and shared their ideas with each other. Sujanya added that they were worried about the marks because it was their first board exam, but the outcome had made them happy. She added that focusing on science and mathematics was critical because, going ahead, the performance in these subjects would be gate passes to higher studies.

Talking about how they tackled the pandemic, Sudhanva said Covid-19 did not hamper their studies at all. He and his sister were on their own, focusing on their studies and improving on subjects that were a challenge to them.

Mathematics teacher Gireesh told IE that the twins were very obedient and supportive of each other. They don’t even have smartphones and worked on assignments using the smartphone of their classmate, a neighbour.

Srinivas, who was emotional at the result of his children, said he earned only Rs 30,000 a year as a farmer. It was tough for him to help his children financially, adding that he did not expect them to score so well. But the children had proved him wrong.