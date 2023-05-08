Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 OUT; rural students outshine urban peers, four students score 625/625.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the class 10th or SSLC result on May 8th. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results,by visiting the official SSLC websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. In the KSEEB SSLC 10th results this year, four exceptional students have achieved a score of 625/625. These students are Bhoomika Pai from Bengaluru, Yashas Gowda from Chikkabalapur, Anupama Hireholi from Belagavi, and Bhimangouda Patil from Vijayapura.



To check the class 10th or SSLC result, students can also use the SMS service. Follow the steps below to check your result.

Type a message: KAR10Roll number.

Send this message to 56263.

The results will be sent to students on the same mobile number.

According to the 2023 SSLC results, rural students outperformed their urban counterparts. The pass percentage for rural students was 87% (compared to 87.38% in 2022), while urban students reported a pass percentage of 79.62% (compared to 82.04% in 2022). In the Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023, a total of 61,003 students secured A+ (90-100%), while 1,47,634 students scored A (80-89%). Additionally, 1,75,489 students obtained B+ (70-79%), and 19,301 students scored C (35-49%).

The grace marks for this year’s SSLC exam have been raised to 10% from 5% in the previous year, benefiting 59,246 students. The exam was held from March 31- April 15. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage was 85.63%, with girls outperforming boys with a pass percentage of 92.44% and 86.34%, respectively.

