Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021: KSEEB to announce SSLC result on Monday — check details

A total number of 99.6 per cent got themselves enrolled for the offline Karnataka SSLC exams this year (Photo: IE)

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 date and time: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce its SSLC or class 10 results 2021 tomorrow, Monday – August 9 at 3:30 pm. Those who had appeared for the exam held earlier in July can download their results from the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The state government decided to conduct offline exams amid Covid-19 fears when several other states opted to cancel board exams until further notice.

A total number of 99.6 per cent got themselves enrolled for the offline Karnataka SSLC exams this year. The students appeared for the exam in July amid fears of COVID-19. Karnataka, in fact, is one of the few states which decided to go for regular offline exams amid the ongoing pandemic and Covid second wave. It was also observed that the attendance per subject had improved significantly this time, compared to last year’s attendance — 98.30 for mathematics, 98.36 for science, and 98.43 per cent for social science. The class 10 exams in the state were conducted keeping in mind strict Covid-19 protocols.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, police personnel, volunteers from scouts and guides, and representatives from NGOs were also present during the examination to ensure that all the Covid-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were strictly followed.

The process of conducting the exam was, however, different from the regular offline exams. This time, students appearing for SSLC class 10 answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on an OMR sheet and wrote the exams in two phases — one for core subjects like maths, science and social science and the other for language subjects.