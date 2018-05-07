Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2018 out today: KSEEB students alert! Check kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2018 will be declared on Monday. (Source: official website)

Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2018: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 or Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 will be announced by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on May 7 (today) at around 12 pm on its official websites – kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018 will also be available on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board had conducted Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018. The students will be able to check their results on the above-mentioned websites, once they have been declared. This year about 8.35 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam in the month of March across 2,817 examination centres in the state.

Follow | Karnataka SSLC results 2018 LIVE

How to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018:

1. Log on to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) – kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

2. Look for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018.

3. Click for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018.

4. Enter your roll number in the fields provided and submit.

5. Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference.

READ | Karnataka SSLC results 2018 date and time

The students can also check Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2018 via SMS:

SMS – KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

This year, a total of 8,54,424 students had appeared for Karnataka SSLC 10th examination, according to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). About 10,867 candidates were not allowed to write the exams due to the shortage of attendance. For the first time this year, the board has instructed all the exam centres to make arrangements for the PWD candidates to write the exams on the ground floor.

About Karnataka High School Examination Board

The Karnataka High School Examination Board was founded in 1966. Each year, SSLC has 8.50 lakh in April and 1.50 lakh candidates in June. The examination and its related work have been done by the decentralization of the board and the work is easy and fair.