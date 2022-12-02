Karnataka upgrades Skill Connect Portal, aims to create 10 million opportunities

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) has launched the Karnataka Skill Connect Portal (KSCP), an integrated web platform that connects the talent ecosystem in the state with various employment prospects and skilling opportunities, an official statement said.

The portal has been launched marking the Government of Karnataka’s celebration of ‘Good Governance Month’ in December in observance of the birthday of the former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the statement added.

Present in the event were Basavaraj Bommai, chief minister, Karnataka, and C N Ashwath Narayan, minister, Higher Education; Electronics, IT and BT, Science and Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, among others.

According to the statement, the revamped portal has features such as video resume, psychometric and technical assessment, career guidance through one-on-one mentoring sessions and webinars, and an aspiration engine to provide a skill gap analysis.

In addition, it aims to provide industry-relevant courses through e-Kaushalya, a learning management system, and partnerships with Infosys Springboard, Microsoft, IBM, Hitachi among others. Apprenticeship for ITI candidates, and internships for students are also available, it said. “The portal aims to support around 65 thousand engineering students in obtaining internship opportunities,” Narayan said.

“The long-term goal is to gradually incorporate all educational institutions in the state to use the portal for job and placement support,” Ashwin D Gowda, managing director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, said.



Also Read: Change names of schools based on caste, orders Punjab govt

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn