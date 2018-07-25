Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2018 out soon at pue.kar.nic.in: How to check

Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2018: The wait is over for students with the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, all set to declare the Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018 this week.

Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2018: The wait is over for students with the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, all set to declare the Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018 this week. Even though there is no official confirmation about the date, various reports suggest that the marks could be out on or before July 26 on the official websites, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The PUC supplementary examination was conducted from June 29 to July 10.

The department had released the scheme of valuation of 2nd PUC on July 10 for all the subjects with the ideal and correct answers mentioned for each question. It had declared Karnataka PUC 2nd year result on April 30 this year. Last year too, the Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018 was released on the same date.

Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka.

2. Click on results from the top menu available on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to karresults.nic.in.

4. Click on the link that says Pre-University Examination Board.

5. Enter registration number and hit submit.

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download it and use for future reference.

About Department of Pre-University, Karnataka:

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is responsible for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. It functions under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under the department.