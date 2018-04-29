Karnataka PUC Result 2018: KSEEB to declare Class 12 results on April 30; list of websites

Karnataka PUC Result 2018: This year around 7 Lakh students appeared for the PU examinations in March 2018.

Karnataka PUC Result 2018: The Department of Pre University Examination on behalf of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is set to release the Karnataka PUC results on April 30 at karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, kar.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted from March 1 to March 16, can visit the official website as soon as the result link has been activated in order to check their scores. The karresults website currently shows the message ‘PUC Results to be announced on 30th April 2018.’ The Primary and Secondary Education Minister of state, Tanveer Sait while talking about the results had said that the exam results will be announced by the end of April.

This year around 7 Lakh students appeared for the PU examinations in March, while 18-20,000 lectures were assigned to evaluate the answer scripts of the same.

Karnataka PUC result 2018: Steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now click the link adjacent to Pre-University Examination Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Press submit

Karnataka PUC result 2018: Visit the following websites to check your Pre University scores-

karresults.nic.in

pue.kar.nic.in

kar.nic.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

More about the Department of Pre-University:

The department is managed by the Government of Karnataka and it is an organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. A total of 202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges are affiliated to it. In general, after completing their class X standard about 10 lakhs students every year enrol in the 2-year Pre-university courses.