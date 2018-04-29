Karnataka PUC Result 2018: Date, Time, website; all you need to know

Karnataka PUC Result 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka PUC results on April 30 at karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC Result 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka PUC results on April 30 at karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in. The website “karresults.nic.in” homepage currently says PUC Results will be announced on 30th April, 2018. The II PU exams were held from March 1 to March 16. Tanveer Sait, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister, had previously said the exam results will be announced by the end of April. This year around 7 Lakh students appeared for the PU examinations in March, while 18-20,000 lectures were assigned to evaluate the answer scripts of the same.

More details about the Karnataka PUC results 2018 are as follows:

Karnataka PUC Results 2018: Date and Time

Date of result: April 30

Time of result: Yet to be announced

Karnataka PUC Results 2018: Websites to check

The students who had appeared for the Karnataka PUC examination can check the results on kar.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC Results 2018: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now click the link adjacent to Pre-University Examination Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Press submit

More about the Department of Pre-University; Government of Karnataka:

The department is managed by the Government of Karnataka and it is an organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. After completing their class X standard about 10 lakhs students every year enrol in the 2-year Pre-university courses. There are a total of 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under Karnataka PUE.