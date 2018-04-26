Karnataka PUC result 2018 date: Here is when you can check results at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC result 2018 date announced.

Karnataka PUC result 2018: The Karnataka Pre University Examination results are all set to be declared on April 30 by the state board at karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website on the above-mentioned date to check their results. The results website currently says “PUC Results to be announced on 30th April 2018.” This year a total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the examination that was conducted from March 1 to March 17. Out of the total number of students who appeared for the exams, 3,37,860 were females and 3,52,292 were males.

Mentioned below are the steps that students can follow to check their results.

Karnataka PUC result 2018: Steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now click the link adjacent to Pre-University Examination Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Press submit

More about the Department of Pre-University:

The department is managed by the Government of Karnataka and it is an organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. A total of 202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges are affiliated to it. In general, after completing their class X standard about 10 lakhs students every year enrol in the 2-year Pre-university courses.