Karnataka PUC II Results date announced — know how and where to check

Karnataka PUC II Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to announce results for pre-university examinations on Monday. Those students who appeared for the exam may check their results at official websites from 11 am tomorrow.

Speaking to the Indian Express, PU education director C Shikha: “The PUC II results will be announced on April 15 at 11 am. The students can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in after 12.” The colleges will publish the results on April 16.

Students can get their results latest by 12 noon.

Students are required to secure 35 per cent marks to clear PUC exam. They will need to get at least 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects to get 210 out of 600 marks.

As many as 8.41 lakh students registered for SSLC examination and nearly 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. PU II exam result was announced on April 30, and SSLC results on May 7 last year.

How to check results

1) Candidates may visit official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

2) They may click on the link suggesting results for the exam.

3) They many now fill up details.

4) Candidates may now enter their roll numbers and other details.

5) After this, they may click on submit button.

Know about the department of Pre-University

The department of PUC is managed by Karnataka Government. Its main task is to organize and implement higher secondary education in the state. As many as 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 202 Government Pre-University colleges, 65 bifurcated Pre-University colleges, 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges, and 1,936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, are affiliated to it.