Karnataka PUC II Results date announced — know how and where to check

By: | Updated: April 14, 2019 9:17 PM

Students are required to secure 35 per cent marks to clear PUC exam.

karnataka pucii, karnataka puc ii results, karnataka puc 2nd year result date, karnataka puc 2ndThose students who appeared for the exam may check their results.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to announce results for pre-university examinations on Monday. Those students who appeared for the exam may check their results at official websites from 11 am tomorrow.

Speaking to the Indian Express, PU education director C Shikha: “The PUC II results will be announced on April 15 at 11 am. The students can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in after 12.” The colleges will publish the results on April 16.

Results will be uploaded on official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Students can get their results latest by 12 noon.

Students are required to secure 35 per cent marks to clear PUC exam. They will need to get at least 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects to get 210 out of 600 marks.

As many as 8.41 lakh students registered for SSLC examination and nearly 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. PU II exam result was announced on April 30, and SSLC results on May 7 last year.

How to check results

1) Candidates may visit official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

2) They may click on the link suggesting results for the exam.

3) They many now fill up details.

4) Candidates may now enter their roll numbers and other details.

5) After this, they may click on submit button.

Know about the department of Pre-University

The department of PUC is managed by Karnataka Government. Its main task is to organize and implement higher secondary education in the state. As many as 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 202 Government Pre-University colleges, 65 bifurcated Pre-University colleges, 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges, and 1,936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, are affiliated to it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Karnataka PUC II Results date announced — know how and where to check
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition