Karnataka PUC 2nd Year results to be out today; check details

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year results 2020: In Karnataka, the results for Pre-University Education (PUE) or PU-II class 12 exams will be announced today, according to the official website. The results will be out by 11:30 am for all 5.95 lakh students who had taken the class 12 board examinations. For all those who want to check the results can visit karresults.nic.in.

Earlier, S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka had said that the state’s 2nd PUC result and SSLC result 2020 are likely to be declared between last week of July and first week of August first week. However, the results are being declared in the second week of July.

It is to note that just like all boards in India, the PUC II exam has also been affected on the back of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. While the state board conducted all exams, only subject- English was held behind and could not take place on March 23 as it was scheduled. The board conducted English exam again on June 18 this year unlike CBSE and ICSE who decided not to hold the exams further and mark students on the basis of internal assessment.

How to check Karnataka PUC-II exam results

One the results are declared, all the students will have to check on the official portal- karresults.nic.in. After visiting the websites, they have to click on the result link available on the website. After that, registration or roll number will have to be entered to check scores. As the PU-II results appear on the screen, students are advised to download the results or take a print out for future reference. Umang application can also be used to check Class 12 results in Karnataka.

Last year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage at 61.73 per cent where science students had 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 per cent and arts had 50.53 per cent.