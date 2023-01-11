Four Karnataka public universities partner with US varsities

Present in the event were Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan at State Higher Education Council (SHEC), a statement issued by the minister said. Furthermore, vice chancellors of all four public universities and delegates of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) were also present, it added.

Agreements took place between Bangalore City University, Bangalore University, Mangalore University and Commonwealth, Kutzdown Universities of Pennsylvania. The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) entered into a pact with Millersville University.

Under the partnership, Bangalore City University would share knowledge in the areas of English, computer science, business administration, sports management and sports psychology.

Bangalore University would be benefitted in the areas of geography and geo-information science. This would also enable it to commence twinning programmes which would facilitate sending students to the universities in the US, the statement read.

Mangalore University will work in the areas of Strategic Communications and Business Administration. The VTU will be benefitted in geo-information science degree courses.

Narayan was quoted as saying that the agreements would also allow for joint development of research proposals and new programmes.

With inputs from PTI.