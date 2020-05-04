Karnataka PU Exams 2020: Results date announced – Click here to check details

The official notification has asked all the affiliated colleges to announce the result by tomorrow. (Representative image)

Karnataka PU Exams 2020:The Dakshin Kannada Pre University Principles Association (DKPUCPA) is set to release results of the first year Pre-University examinations this week. According to the official notification, the result will be released on May 5, 2020, (Tuesday). The examination was conducted in February-March, 2020. The official notification has asked all the affiliated colleges to announce the result by tomorrow.

According to reports, the students who had appeared in the first year Pre-University examinations will get the results via SMS on the registered mobile numbers. However, there is no official word regarding this as of now. This has been done to avoid the gathering and to practice social distancing among the students during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown period.

The official notification also urged the students not to collect fees from the students during this period. The varsity has also instructed all the colleges not to hike the fees for the academic year 2020-21. In the notification, the DKPUCPA also asked the colleges to hold online classes for those students who have qualified the exam.

For the students, who are not able to qualify for the exam, there will be a supplementary exam. The dates and other details regarding the same will be notified later on the official website.

Previously, the first year Pre-University examinations were slated to release on March 27, 2020, but it was postponed following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new guidelines from the UGC (University Grants Commission), the academic session for 2020-21 will start from September 2020 onwards. Meanwhile, in a relief to the engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry will announce the new dates for JEE and NEET examinations on May 05, 2020. It is, however, not yet cleared the date and details about the pending board exams for class 10 and 12 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).