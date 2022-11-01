Karnataka PGCET 2022: What is the deadline to correct your applications? All you need to know

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admissions: The Karnataka Examiantions Authority (KEA) has activated the correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Exam for admission to various post graduate courses like MBA, MCA, ME and M.Tech. Candidates who wish to make changes in their online application forms can correct application forms at the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in. According to the official update, the correction window will remain open till November 2. No corrections will be made after the due date. The candidates have been advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last minute rush on the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam authority extended the last date of online applications till November October 29. According to the official notification, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for ME/MTech/MArch is scheduled for November 19 while MBA, MCA exam will be held on November 20. The admit cards for the same will be allotted on November 7.

How to modify Karnataka PGCET 2022 application form?

Visit the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for Karnataka PGCET 2022

Login with your credentials

The filled PGCET 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen

Now, you need to edit the application form, if required

Preview application form before submitting the application form and then, click on the declare button

According to the notice available on the official website of KEA, the candidates’ requests led to the availability of the option to modify the Karnataka PGCET 2022 application form. The candidates have been advised to click on the declare button after making changes in the online application. If candidates fail to select the declare button after editing, modified changes will not be considered for further process.

The Karnataka PGCET form correction feature allows to change the information entered by the applicant at the time of filling applications. Details like the exam location, name, father’s name, mother’s name and other details cannot be changed.