Karnataka PGCET 2022 results out at kea.kar.nic.in – Here’s how you can download

Karnataka PGCET 2022 result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the result of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test on its website. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the login page.

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test was held on November 19 and 20 for admission to MBA/MTech/MCA/MArch courses. The results for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates will be able to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 merit list along with the final answer keys in due course of time on the respective website. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of KEA for latest updates.

How to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 result?

Visit the official website of Karnataka PGCET – kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘PGCET-2022 ಫಲಿತಾಂಶಗಳು ‘ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the result link page

Now, check your results and save it for future reference

About the exam:

The Karnataka Examination Authority conducts Post Graduate Common Entrance Test yearly basis for admission to MBA/MTech/MCA/MArch courses in different colleges. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test, and the verification process.