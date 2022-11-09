K’taka govt withdraws order to bring PU students to PM event

The Government of Karnataka has withdrawn its circular directing all the government and private Pre-University colleges principals in Bengaluru Rural district to send students to the Prime Minister’s event on November 11, 2022, as per an official statement.

The order came in a circular issued on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in which the education department said as per the decision taken in a meeting with the principals of all the PU Colleges in Bengaluru Rural, the institutions have to bring their students to PM Modi’s event.

In addition, the principals were asked to mobilise students for the programme and they will be held accountable for any lapse in adhering to the order, it said.

Furthermore, the PM is scheduled to visit the city on Friday to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and a 108-foot bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

With inputs from PTI.

