Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Mock allotment result today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, details here

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock allotment result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the mock allotment result list for the State’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduates today, November 7. All those who applied for the counselling process will be able to download their result from the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official updates, the mock allotment result list will be published after 11 AM. The board will prepare a merit list for the selected candidates on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates after 6 PM. The candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website as the result can be released anytime.

Also Read| DU UG admission 2022: DU to close CSAS mid-entry registration window today, apply now!

The candidates will have the limited time to change the option entry in round 1 couselling by November 7. The allotment result will be declared on November 8. As per the official notification, the options entered by the candidates in the first round will be considered for the subsequent rounds of seat allotment. Candidates will not be allowed to enter web options rounds.

The candidates have been advised to fill up the entry options carefully before the first round will be considered for the final list of options. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the category wise seats available in the Medical and Dental courses of the colleges.

How to download Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock allotment result?

Visit the official website of cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the UGNEET2022 Tab

Now, click on the link that reads ‘Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock allotment result’

Login with your credentials and click on the submit button

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock allotment result and save it for future reference

Direct Link to download Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock allotment result