Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date for registration extended at kea.kar.nic.in, check how to apply

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for online registration and fee payment for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022. Those who have yet not submitted their online applications are advised to complete their registration as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website- Kea.kar.nic.in. The last date for submission of online application and fee is 21 October while the last date of registration is 20 October till 4 PM.

The Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022 process is being conducted for admissions to Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses. The counselling process will be different for Karnataka and Non-Karnataka candidates. All those who applied for the UG NEET exam last year, can login with the same password to register for UG NEET 2022.

How to register for Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022?

Candidates can go through the official website of Karnataka NEET – Kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘UG NEET Counselling 2022 online registration’

Click on the new registration link and fill up the application form with your essential details

Pay application fee and submit

Preview application form before finalizing the application form

Download Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022 application form and save it for future reference

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Karnataka UG NEET 2022 registration form: October 20

Last date to submit the application form along with the application fee: October 21

Last date for submission of necessary documents: October 21

Medical exam for PwD candidates: October 27 and 28

Last date for uploading the documents: October 27 to November 3

Document verification for non-Karnataka candidates: November 2 & 3

Direct Link to register for Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022

The candidates can directly access the online registration link by clicking on the above link. The candidates have been advised to read instructions carefully available on the official website while submitting the application form. Applications received from other mode will not be entertained.