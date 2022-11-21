Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop up round starts from today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Exam Authority, KEA is going to start mop up round for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG (NEET PG) from today onwards, November 21. The eligible candidates can download the entry pass latest by November 22 till 11.59 PM from the official website of KEA– kea.kar.nic.in.

Those who have already registered but did not submit their original documents have an opportunity to submit their documents to become eligible from November 22 between 11 am to 1 PM. Afterwards, they will be able to download their entry pass from the official website.

Also Read| UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop up round merit list expected today at upneet.gov.in – Details here

It should be noted that non-in-service PG medical offline seat allocation will start offline from November 23 to 25 in Bengaluru. The reporting time to the KEA office as per ranks is available on the official web portal. The candidates have been advised to report to the allocated colleges on or before November 26 till 5.30 pm.

The list of the selected candidates will be sent to the PG medical colleges on November 26 by 1 PM. On the other hand, seat allocation for PG Dental will take place on November 25 and the last date for reporting to the college is November 27 till 5.30 pm.