Karnataka Minister extends support to 29 girl students from Manipur at St. Teresa Educational Institutions

Displaying a genuine concern for their well-being, Zameer Ahmed Khan pledged to personally cover the educational expenses and welfare needs of these 29 students.

Written by FE Education
Karnataka’s housing and minority welfare minister, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, made a commitment to support 29 girl students from Manipur who sought refuge at St. Teresa Educational Institutions in Chamarajpet, which is part of his constituency. Displaying a genuine concern for their well-being, Zameer Ahmed Khan pledged to personally cover the educational expenses and welfare needs of these 29 students. To kickstart his support, he also announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for them, according to an official statement. 

Zameer Ahmed Khan engaged with the students, gathering information about the current situation in Manipur. Displaced students shared that they sought refuge in Bengaluru due to the hazardous conditions in their home state. They expressed gratitude to St. Teresa Education Institutions for providing them shelter. The students anticipate staying in Bengaluru for a minimum of seven years to complete their education, and the minister assured them of covering their education and welfare expenses throughout this period, the statement mentioned.

Under the watchful care of the institute, the students feel secure, and the minister assured them of fulfilling their needs. Alongside the staff and teachers, around 200 students arrived in Bengaluru from Manipur. Among them, 29 students sought shelter at this particular institution, while the rest found accommodation in other institutes, it added.

With inputs from ANI.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 11:00 IST

