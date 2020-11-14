Karnataka medical, paramedical colleges to resume classes from December 1 — check details

Medical and paramedical colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, that were shut since March due to the coronavirus lockdown will resume regular classes from December 01. (PTI Photo)

Medical and paramedical colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, that were shut since March due to the coronavirus lockdown will resume regular classes from December 01. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed about the same on Friday.

The Minister tweeted, “The Karnataka government has decided to re-open all the medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges affiliated to RGUHS from December 1.”

The classes will resume only by strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Karnataka Higher education Department asked to resume degree colleges from November 17.

All educational institutes were asked to shut down since mid-March, some from March 25 when PM Modi called for a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reversed its decision to reopen colleges from November 16. The colleges and varsities will now reopen from December 2 only for final year PG students of science and technology and for research scholars.

Gujarat will reopen secondary schools and colleges from November 23 but the attendance of students is not mandatory and every student has to furnish a letter of consent from parents to the college authorities for attending classes physically.

The University Grants Commission has also issued some guidelines for re-opening of classes at colleges and varsities. The number of students attending classes at the campus will not be more than 50% of the total strength. The remaining students can continue with online classes or visit the department with prior appointment but in small groups. The higher education controller also asked colleges to make alternate arrangement for international students who could not attend classes physically due to travel restrictions.