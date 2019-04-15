Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019: KSEEB results declared, candidates can check at karresults.nic.in

Last year, II PUC examinations were postponed because of Assembly polls in Karnataka and concluded on February 21.Last year, II PUC examinations were postponed because of Assembly polls in Karnataka and concluded on February 21.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Announced at kseeb.kar.nic.in: The results for Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) were declared on Monday. The passing percentage is 61.73% this year. Udupi has emerged as the best district in the state yet again. Girls have done better than boys with 68.2 per cent female students passing this year. The passing percentage rose by 2.15 percent from last year.

Udupi is followed by Dakshin Kannada. While last year Udupi stood second,in 2017 it topped the exam and was followed by Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu districts. Students, who appeared for the exam, can check their results through websites by noon. They can check results at all official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in by 12. Results will be published in colleges on Tuesday.

As many as 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC exam this year, close to 6.73 lakh students appeared for PU II examination. If candidates find it tough to check their results due to heavy traffic, they may alternatively visit examresults.net/karnataka to check results.

How to check results

1. Candidates may visit official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

2. After this, they may click on the Results link

3. They may now enter their registration, roll numbers and date of birth

4. Candidates will now see results on their screen.

In order to clear their exams, candidates are required to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. They will also need to score at least 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects to at least get the total of 210 out of 600 marks.

Last year, II PUC examinations were postponed because of Assembly polls in Karnataka and concluded on February 21. This year, nearly 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male candidates appeared for PUC 2nd exam.