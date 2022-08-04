Karnataka govt to fund education of children whose parents died in house collapse, says Bommai

The Karnataka government will fund the education of children who lost their parents and relatives in a landslide in Muttalli village in Bhatkal Taluk of Uttara Kannada district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday. According to him, in just one day, the incident has caused a loss of Rs 38 crore to Rs 40 crore.

“We have given relief amount to the next of kin of four people who were killed in house collapse. The government will take care of the education of the children, be it hostel fees or education fees. If they don’t have a house, I have told the deputy commissioner to build a house for them,” Bommai said.

The chief minister has instructed the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada district to submit a preliminary report on the rain-related damages, including crop loss, infrastructure loss, damage to houses, shops and shipping boats, so that the relief amount can be given quickly.

As per an official statement at least 14 districts affecting 115 villages suffered rain-related losses in which 600 houses were completely damaged, 2,312 houses severely damaged and 14,578 houses partially damaged. The crop in 21,431 hectares of land was also damaged. The figures may go up, therefore, a joint survey is needed to give relief,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister further said that the incident was like a cloudburst in which 515 mm rainfall occurred in an area of six to seven-km radius causing immense loss, especially those living beneath the hillock in the low-lying areas where the landslide occurred leading to house collapse killing four people of a family.

He added that “because of laterite mining, the soil has become loose. Prima facie the heavy downpour led to the incident. We will get the geological study of the area done, identify the houses which may be in danger and shift the residents to safer places.

Meanwhile, as per the official statement the state government has already released Rs 500 crore to repair infrastructure which bore the brunt of heavy downpour and floods.

With inputs from PTI

Read Also: Lok Sabha passes Central Universities (Amendment), Bill 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn