Karnataka govt to formulate ‘Design Policy’, announces Bengaluru Design festival and Tech Summit 2022

The Karnataka government has decided to formulate and implement a Design Policy and host world’s largest design festival – ‘Bengaluru Design Festival’ along with Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22). According to C N Ashwath Narayan, electronics, information technology (IT) and biotechnology (BT) and science and technology minister, both the events are scheduled to be held in November 2022.

During the meeting with the officials of the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organisation (WDO), and UK Design Council in London, the Minister confirmed the state’s interest to formulate and implement the design policy for Karnataka, a release from his office said.

According to Narayan, the WDC has extended its support to implement state design policy and also to integrate the ‘Design Thinking” as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka.

“The pilot project for the design thinking in school project can be done in selected government schools and based on the impact can scale up the project across the state. The IT department would take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the state. The policy would attribute inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure.” he added.

Paula Graham Gazzard, chair of council, World Design Council claimed that the proposed Design Policy, Design District and Design Education would put Karnataka in the global design circle and it would help to drive investments and jobs creation in the creative sector of the state.

With inputs from PTI.

