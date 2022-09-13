Karnataka govt partners with Dell to impart cyber safety practices

Karnataka government’s cyber centre of excellence in cyber security ‘CySecK’ and Dell Technologies, an IT major have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create enhanced cyber security practices in the State, especially among students.

According to the official statement, the MoU was signed in the presence of C N Ashwath Narayan, minister for higher education and IT/BT at Vikasa Soudha. Manish Gupta, vice-president, Dell Technologies, and Ripu Bajwa, its general manager, were also present on the occasion.

“To achieve the target of becoming a $300 billion digital economy by 2025, putting in place an efficient cyber security system is necessary,” Narayan said.

Further, Karthik Rao Bappanadu, head, CySecK, said that the centre is working relentlessly to expand the cyber security practices to tier 2 and 3 centres as well.

As per the statement, the agreement would facilitate imparting of cyber security awareness and practices to students, startups and public offices, and would also benefit small and medium-scale enterprises, Narayan said.

Further, the statement mentioned that under the MoU, Dell would provide learning of cyber safety practices through its interactive courses and would be available both in Kannada as well as in English.

The statement added Dell aims to contribute to the startup eco system through its ‘Ascend’ initiative which will help in expanding the startup market.

With inputs from PTI

