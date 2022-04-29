Karnataka government to constitute panel to formulate new AVGC policy

The Karnataka government is to constitute a committee to formulate a new policy on AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics), C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T, said on Thursday.

“The National Education Policy emphasises on imparting modern streams of knowledge such as AVGC. This would enable the youth of the state to make use of the economic opportunities,” Narayan said.

Animation and gaming courses have been included in the Diploma curriculum considering the growth of the AVGC sector, and likewise, the engineering curriculum also has been updated to suit the present-day industry demands.

According to the minister, animation and visual effects would enable to break the monotony in the field of education. He further noted that the state is witnessing enormous growth in the fields of filmmaking, entertainment, and media.

With inputs from PTI.