Karnataka government releases draft on youth policy, aims to empower youngsters

Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister Narayana Gowda has released the draft Karnataka Youth Policy on Wednesday, which aims to shape the future of youngsters to contribute significantly in nation building. In light of the same, Karnataka government constituted a 14-member expert committee headed by R Balasubramaniam, founder, Vivekananda Youth Movement, to formulate a new youth policy that factors in changes that took place since the last youth policy was adopted in 2012.

The policy focuses on education and training, jobs, entrepreneurship, health, sports, restructuring youth empowerment and evaluation of the youth programme. According to the draft policy, inputs from the youth in the state were also collected through different means during the Karnataka Youth Festival (Yuvajanotsava) held in January 2022.

The government sought inputs from young people aged 15 to 29 through an online form, to understand the needs of the state’s youth population. Members of the committee responsible for drawing up this policy also sought youth inputs by visiting educational institutions and conducting consultations in different districts across the state between December 2021 and February 2022.

According to the report, based on inputs and subsequent discussions, the members decided that the policy should focus on building human and social capital in a sustainable manner.

With inputs from PTI.

