Karnataka invites Pennsylvania’s HEIs in US for partnership

The Karnataka government has invited Pennsylvania’s higher education institutes in the United States to collaborate for collaboration,C N Ashwath Narayan, state minister said on Monday, as per an official statement. Furthermore, he added that the administration would take forward decentralisation in the higher education sector.

The announcement was made while the minister was delivering his speech at the preliminary meeting regarding a global partnership between higher education institutes in Karnataka and Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).

In addition, he mentioned that decentralisation would be given further thrust in all the stages of higher education. “To provide access to quality education, collaboration would be established with the well-known universities of foreign countries,” the minister noted.

Enrolment ratio in the state’s polytechnic institutes has touched 100 per cent from the earlier 50% and 80,000 students are getting admitted annually, the minister said. Initiatives such as twinning courses, dual degrees, skill training and internship would be further expanded, he added.

A delegation from University of Pennsylvania, led by Peter Garland, vice chancellor and Anita Meehan is on a week-long visit to the state. During the visit, discussions and consultations would be held pertaining to collaboration in higher education, the minister’s office said.

With inputs from PTI.