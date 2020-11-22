  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka: Decision on reopening of schools to be taken on Nov 23

November 22, 2020 3:35 PM

The Karnataka government would decide on reopening of schools in the state on Monday, sources in the Education Department said.

The Karnataka government would decide on reopening of schools in the state on Monday, sources in the Education Department said. A meeting to this effect is likely between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, officials of the education, health and social welfare departments. “The opinion of the parents, teachers and students has been collected from various parts of the state on the reopening of schools and has been documented in the form of a report which will be presented before the Chief Minister and others on November 23, ” said sources in the education department said on Sunday.

The schools and colleges were shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March and were not opened yet. Besides the opposition parties, there is a section of MLAs in the ruling BJP unwilling to reopen the educational
institutions. Recently, the degree, engineering and diploma colleges reopened with an option that students can attend online classes as well.

From December 1, the medical, dental, nursing and AYUSH colleges would reopen. The Education Department is contemplating to start pre-university colleges from the second week of December.

