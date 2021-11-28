Karnataka Common Entrance Test: KCET 2021 seat allotment results out — Check college admission and reporting dates

As many as 2,01,834 students have registered for KCET exams

KCET 2021: Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 seat allotment results have been declared. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the results for KCET 2021 round 1 seat allotment. The state-level entrance exam was conducted on August 28 and 29, 2021.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check if they have made it to the round 1 seat allotment list at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET is conducted for admissions to B.Tech, B.Pharma, B.V.Sc, AH, Pharm.D, and other professional courses. The results for the entrance exam were declared on 20, September and the KCET seat allotment list has been released on the basis of choices filled by candidates. The minister also mentioned that there are no prescribed cut-off marks this year for admission of candidates to engineering courses. This year, H.K. Meghan who hails from Mysuru, secured top rank in all five streams.

Candidates can exercise choices in the allotted seats in the first round latest by November 30, 2021, and payment of fees and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

The result was scheduled to be published yesterday but was postponed due to seat matrix reasons.

KCET 2021 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link to download list

Step 3: Enter application number and login

Step4: KCET 2021 set allotment result will be displayed

Step5: Download and take a print for future reference.

Admission to seat in government institutions shall be made in accordance with the Karnataka selection of candidates for admission to government seats in professional educational institution rules, 2006.

The window for fee payment, and downloading admission order will be available from November 29 to December 1. The last date for reporting to the allotted college is December 3.

As many as 2,01,834 students have registered for KCET exams. 80.48 per cent attended Biology, 90.90 per cent Physics and 95.98 per cent attended the KCET Chemistry examinations. The CET exams were held in 530 centres across Karnataka following COVID-19 guidelines.