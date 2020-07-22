Karnataka Common Entrance Test CET 2020 dates announced

In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 8 centres. (Representational image: IE)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) on July 30 and 31 across the state For the smooth conduct of exams, the government ha extended a four-day quarantine relaxation for students an their parents or guardians from outside the state and country.

His department said in a statement that 1.95 lakh students will write the CET exams at 120 places in 497 centre across the state.

The Kannada Test for students from the border regions in neighbouring states will be held on August 1, Dr Narayan said. In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 8 centres.

Thirty foreign students will also take the exam The Deputy Chief Minister said the department has take all precautionary measures and has framed the Standar Operating Procedure (SOP) to conduct the exams.

Thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance will be strictly followed. The exam centres will be sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

The state government has also decided that those student who are tested positive for COVID-19 can also be given the opportunity to write the exam. However, there will be separat rooms arranged for them.

Students who show symptoms of cough and cold will also be made to write the exam separately. Arrangements wil be made for ambulances as well as transport facilities at all centres, he said Bus transport has also been organised all over the state, he said

Speaking about four-day quarantine relaxation for students Dr Narayan said there was no need to panic as the had undergone all kinds of tests in view of COVID-19.

Dr Narayan said 188 students from border districts o neighbouring states will write the CET exam and they could d so at centres in border areas, not having to come t Bengaluru, as all arrangements had been made ther The state government has decided to postpone the PG-CET an Diploma-CET exams as the final year exams are yet to be held for those students, he said.

As scheduled, the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams were to be held on August 8 and August 9, respectively The fresh dates will be decided after the final yea exams of the PG and Diploma courses will be held, Dr Naraya added.