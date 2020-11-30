Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2020: Round 1 seat allotment result declared – Here’s how to check

Every year the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka holds computer-based COMEDK UGET entrance exam all across the country for admission in colleges across Karnataka state. (Representational image)

Karnataka COMEDK UGET seat allotment result 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the result for its COMEDK UGET (Under Graduate Entrance Test) 2020 result. To check their COMEDK allotment result, candidates have to log onto comedk.org.

The candidates who have successfully been allotted seats in the round one of COMEDK 2020 exam can pay their fees November 30 and December 5 (upto 12 pm).

The official website states that COMEDK 2020 exam candidates can find their COMEDK engineering and COMEDK architecture rank in the login details.

The candidates will be required to accept and freeze/lock their selection/option for engineering counselling till December 5, 2020. Upon completion, those selected will be required to pay the stipulated fees to secure/reserve their seat in the undergraduate engineering or architecture college.

Karnataka COMEDK UGET seat allotment result 2020 – Important Dates:

1) Process opens: November 30, 2020.

2) Process ends: December 5, 2020 (upto 12 pm).

Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2020 – How to check round 1 seat allotment:

Step 1) Candidates must log on to COMEDK official website – comedk.org

Step 2) On the website they have to log onto the ‘Round 1 allotment result’ link.

Step 3) Candidates must enter their UserID and Password on the page.

Step 4) They must download and take a print out of the allotment result for future reference.

The COMEDK 2020 exam for admission to undergraduate architecture and engineering courses in colleges situated in the state of Karnataka was held on August 19 this year.

Every year the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka holds computer-based COMEDK UGET entrance exam all across the country for admission in colleges across Karnataka state.