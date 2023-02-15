Karnataka collaborates with British Council for higher education, faculty development

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the British Council have signed an Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA), with an aim to achieve progressive and positive outcomes in higher education, according to an official statement.

As per the agreement, the British Council will provide seed funding towards capacity building and faculty development in consultation with KSHEC, the statement noted.

This also marked the launch of the ‘Furthering Higher Education Partnerships – UK and Karnataka’ programme, the statement said. This also marked the launch of the ‘Furthering Higher Education Partnerships – UK and Karnataka’ programme, it mentioned.

British Council’s Janaka Pushpanathan said the higher education faculty and staff would be empowered with new skills, resources and methodologies for delivering high-quality education.

Furthemore, out of Rs 90 lakh reserved under the agreement, the British Council would provide Rs 60 lakh and each university would have to fund Rs 10 Lakh, the statement added.

