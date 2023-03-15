Karnataka CM Bommai to build over 25,000 classrooms in next three years

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, has declared that more than 25,000 classrooms will be built in the state in the next three years, according to an official statement. As part of the Karnataka Model School Guidance programme, the CM stated that 151 classrooms are currently being constructed in his Assembly constituency with public participation, in addition to new classrooms being built in Konanakere village in Shiggaon taluk. Furthermore, the government aims to construct 500 additional classrooms in the taluk during the next three years, the statement mentioned.

The government has released Rs 280 crore for the construction of separate toilets for boys and girls in all government schools across the state before August 15, as per Bommai. Grants have been released under the Atal Tinkering model for the construction of a Tinkering laboratory, he added. “A big change has been brought about in the fields of education and health. In the last two Budgets, the health sector received 11 per cent and the education sector 12% of the total budgetary allocation. In association with the Jindal Company, 10 schools in my constituency have been developed in a bid to lift their academic standards,” the CM said.

Furthermore, in association with the Bill & Milind Gates Foundation, the global philanthropic organisation run by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda, the Karnataka Model School Guidance programme was being implemented in Haveri, Davangere, Tumkur, and Yadgir districts, the CM stated. Additionally, in the Shiggaon Assembly constituency, 10 PU colleges are sanctioned to be built and instructions have been given to compulsorily teach Science subjects at these colleges.