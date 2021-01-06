Karnataka class-12 exams: 2nd year pre-university exams in May, SSLC exams in June

Karnataka pre-university class-12 exams: The Education Department has finalised the syllabus for the classes for teaching and learning purposes in view of the exams and its details have been sent to all schools and colleges, the Minister was quoted as saying in an official press statement.
Karnataka class-12 exams: After over nine months, schools and pre-university colleges in the state re-opened for students of class-10 and second year PUC on January 1 with strict adherence COVID-19 safety norms.
The second year pre-university (class-12) exams would begin in the second week of May and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-class 10) in the first week of June, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday.
