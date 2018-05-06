Karnataka class 10 results: How to check KSEEB SSLC results at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Karnataka class 10 results: The result for SSLC Class 10 examination will be declared on May 7 on the official website- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

The result for SSLC Class 10 examination will be declared on May 7 on the official website- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results at 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website on the above-mentioned date to check their results.

This year about 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018.

Mentioned below are the steps that students can follow to check their results:

Karnataka SSLC result 2018: Steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka SSLC at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now click the link for Karnataka SSLC results on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Press submit and check results

* The students can also check their Karnataka Class 10 results 2018 on third party websites like results.nic.in, examresults.net.

More about Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB):

Karnataka High School Examination Board was founded in 1966, SSLC. And other tests. The number of candidates is increasing every year. Each year, SSLC has 8.50 lakh in April and 1.50 lakh candidates in June. The board has started divisional offices in order to improve the evaluation system and results.