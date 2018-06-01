Karnataka CET Result 2018 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in; how to donwload

Karnataka CET Result 2018: The Exam organising committe had conducted the exam between April 18 and 20.

Karnataka CET Result 2018: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Common Entrance Test (CET) today at kea.kar.nic.in, cet.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website now to check the results. The Exam organising committe had conducted the exam between April 18 and 20. According to media report, the announcement of the results was made by the additional chief secretary of department of medical education and principal secretary of department of higher education.

On the basis of these Karnataka CET Result score and ranks, the Karnataka Examinations Authority will be conducting a counselling and seat allotment process through which candidates will be alloted seats across BTech programmes among the participating institutes.

Karnataka CET Result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on KCET result link

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on Submit button

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference