scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Karnataka CET 2023 to take place for three days from May 20

The question papers of the CET-2023 will be based on the first and second PUC syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka State.

Written by FE Education
Registration and filling of application online will commence from 11 am on March 2.
Registration and filling of application online will commence from 11 am on March 2.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced that the Common Entrance Test 2023 for professional courses and Kannada language will take place on May 20, 21 and 22.

“The KEA is conducting the CET-2023 on May 20 and 21 for admission to Professional Courses and Kannada Language Examination on May 22,” KEA said in a statement.

Registration and filling of application online will commence from 11 am on March 2. The last date to fill the application online is April 5 and the last date to pay the application fee is April 7.

Also Read

The question papers of the CET-2023 will be based on the first and second PUC syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka State.

The exam for Biology paper will take place on May 20 at 10.30 am and Mathematics at 2.30 pm. Physics paper on May 21 at 10.30 am and Chemistry at 2.30 pm. The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on May 22 at 11.30 am.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 11:25 IST