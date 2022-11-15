Karnataka partners with CEGIS to provide technical support for data analysis

The Karnataka government has entered into a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) on Tuesday, November 14, 2022, as per an official statement. Under the MoU, CEGIS has proposed to provide technical, analytical, and programmatic support in areas such as enhancement of state revenue including competency mapping and training of frontline tax officials, designing a strategy for improving ‘Administrative Data Quality’ and data use for Education, Health, and Women and Child Development Departments. The agreement was signed in presence of Basavaraj Bommai, chief minister.

“CEGIS shall work closely with departments such as Finance, Education, Social Welfare, and others to identify mutually aligned areas to provide technical and analytical support. The work of CEGIS is being done pro bono as part of its ongoing efforts in this space,” an official statement said.

According to the statement, the CM has laid out an action plan for making Karnataka a $1 trillion economy by the year 2025 in line with the PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $5 trillion economy.

In addition, CEGIS shall work with various departments and institutions for sustained and targeted competency building and learning of government officials to address the changing needs and aspirations of the citizens. CEGIS is working as part of the national programme on capacity building as well, it was stated.

