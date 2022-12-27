Karnataka Assembly passes bill to hike quota for SC/ST

The Karnataka Assembly has increased the quota for the Scheduled Castes (SC) from 15% to 17% and for Scheduled Tribes (ST) from three percent to seven percent.

This comes as the Assembly unanimously passed a Bill on Monday that proposed to enhance reservation for SC/STs in government educational institutions and State government services.

The Bill aims to replace the ordinance passed by the government in October this year, an official statement said.

Welcoming the Bill, the Opposition said the new reservation policy would not benefit the targeted people as government jobs have been curtailed due to privatisation. The Opposition said the government should make provision for reservation in the private sector too, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI