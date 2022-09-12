Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 to be released soon; Details inside

Karnataka Pre-University Examinations Board will release the Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Exam results of the academic year on September 12, 2022. The candidates can check the results by visiting the official website, kar.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 11 am today.

The Board of Karnataka has released an official notification regarding the release of the 2nd Pre-University Examinations Results 2022 for the students who had appeared for the examination. The students can check their results online through the link given below.

karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka IInd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Date and Time

BC Nagesh, the Minister for School Education, has confirmed that the results of the Karnataka IInd Pre-University Examinations will be released on September 12. He had also sent out a tweet about the same last week. In his tweet, Mr Nagesh stated that the results of the examinations will be declared on that day.

Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Examinations were conducted from 12th August to 25th August. The exam was being held for candidates who couldn’t clear the main exam. After the results are declared, the students can check their results online by entering their roll number and other credentials.

The official notification said 61.88% of the total students who appeared cleared the Karnataka PUC 2 Exam. Those who did not qualify had another chance to pass Class 12 through the Supplementary exam. To pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination, candidates will have to score 35 percent marks in aggregate. Candidates scoring less than this will be declared fail.

The Karnataka PUC II exams were administered in a center-based format between April 16 and May 4, 2022 and the results were declared on June 18th. Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana from the Ballari district topped the exam in the Arts stream with a score of 594/600. Maanav Vinay Kejriwal of Bengaluru and three others took first place in Commerce while Simran Sesha Rao of Bengaluru took first place in Science with a score of 598/600. A total of 2,239 students received a perfect score (600/600) in 2021.