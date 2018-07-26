Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2018 DECLARED; how to check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2018 declared!!

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2018: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has declared the results for the pre-university 2nd supplementary examinations at karresults.nic.in soon today. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website at either karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in to check their scores. This year, a total of 6.90 lakh students had appeared for the PUC 2nd examinations that which were held from March 1 to 17. The results for the same were declared by the Department of Pre-University Education on April 30. The supplementary examinations were conducted between June 29 and July 10.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the ink that says PUC supplementary result 2018

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

According to reports, 68 PU colleges recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year, while 118 other PU colleges scored 0. However, this year, the overall pass percentage of Karnataka PUC exams increased by 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017 to 59.56 per cent this year. A total of 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male students appeared for the PUC 2nd exam this year.