Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam – Date of results and how to check at karresults.nic.in

The wait is soon going to end for a number of candidates as Karnataka‘s Department of Pre-University Education is all set to announce results for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam on September 12, 2022. Once the results are announced, candidates may check their results at the official website karresults.nic.in.

The exams were conducted in two sessions and were concluded on August 25, 2022. The first session was conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The second session was conducted from 2:15 pm till 5:30 pm

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka state education minister BC Nagesh tweeted, “Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am”.

Here’s how to download the results once declared:

* Candidates may first visit the official website of the department karresults.nic.in

* After this, they are required to click on the link related to 2nd PUC supplementary exam result 2022.

* Candidates are now required to submit their registration details including roll numbers.

* They may now select the subject combination

* Candidates may now click on the submit button.

* Soon, the results will be announced on the screen.

* Candidates may now check their results properly

* Keep results safely with themselves for future use.

Earlier, the results for Karnataka’s 2nd PUC were declared on June 18, 2022. It may be noted that close to 61.88 per cent of students qualified for the exam this year. Candidates who could not clear the exam had to appear for the supplementary exam. Candidates need to get at least 35 per cent marks to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. Established in 1966, the department has over 2,770 board exam centres in Karnataka.

A total of 6,83,563 students appeared for the exam this year. Of them, 4,22,966 were declared passed. While the girls’ passing percentage was 68.72 per cent. A total of 55.22 per cent of boys passed the exam.